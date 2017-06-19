Russia's Rosatom to review opportunity of nuclear power plant building in Zambia

Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of yearsMilitary & Defense June 19, 16:59
MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will prepare a preliminary feasibility study for construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Zambia. A relevant agreement was signed between the parties within the Atomexpo 2017 exhibition framework, TASS reports on Monday.
This document signifies the first stage of the project execution prior to making an investment decision on NPP construction in Zambia, Rosatom says.
A contract for services of assessment and development of the nuclear infrastructure in Zambia, a contractor for preliminary engineering survey in Zambia by Rosatom’s affiliate Atomstroiexport and an agreement on setup of a nuclear science and technology center in Zambia were signed also.
Memoranda of understanding and cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy with Uganda, Sudan and Ethiopia were also signed within the forum framework.