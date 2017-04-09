Back to Main page
Russia’s Rosatom negotiating joint projects with Japan in third countries

Business & Economy
April 09, 18:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Rosatom’s CEO Alexei Likhachev has just returned from Japan where he had talks on cooperation in the area of peaceful use of nuclear energy
MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom is negotiating with Japanese companies possible cooperation on joint nuclear projects in third countries, Rosatom’s CEO Alexei Likhachev said on Sunday.

"An important subject that was in focus of talks is possible consolidation of our aseets and competences with companies enjoying authority in the nuclear sphere not only in Japan but also abroad. It is possible that we reach agreement on joint projects in third countries," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He said Russia’s nuclear cooperation with Japan goes beyond the energy sector. "Both the Japanese and we develop nuclear medicine, nuclear technologies in the agricultural sector. I hope very much our partners will be interested in these formats of cooperation. We already have certain progress in this area," he said.

Likhachev has just returned from Japan where he had talks on cooperation in the area of peaceful use of nuclear energy. He told TASS earlier during his working visit to Tokyo he planned to discuss with the Japanese government cooperation in dealing with the aftermaths of the Fukushima accident and hold talks on cooperation in nuclear fuel supplies to Japanese nuclear plants. It was also planned to discuss possible cooperation on research projects, in particular concerning fast-fission reactors.

