Rosatom not dropping nuclear power plant construction project in South Africa

PRETORIA, May 4. /TASS/. Rosatom does not waive participation in the nuclear power plant (NPP) construction project in South Africa despite the local court decision postponing the project, the Russian state nuclear corporation said on Thursday.

"Rosatom confirms its willingness to participate in any further procedures that may be brought forward by the relevant authorities of the Republic of South Africa and remains committed to participating in a transparent and competitive procurement procedure should and when it arises," the company said.

"We are confident in our world class technology, unmatched safety standards and highly competitive solutions," Rosatom says.

The High Court of South Africa’s province Western Cape recognized 2014 year agreements with Russia, the United States and the Republic of Korea on nuclear energy cooperation as invalid and suspended preparation of the tender for construction of NPP with the total capacity of 9.6 GW. The Court ordered to cancel the request for information (RFI) procedure announced earlier by South Africa’s Eskom acting as the nuclear project operator.