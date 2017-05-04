Rosatom not dropping nuclear power plant construction project in South Africa

Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes on sea stretch of Turkish Stream pipelineBusiness & Economy May 04, 17:28
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air showMilitary & Defense May 04, 17:02
Opposition in Astana rejects Iran’s guarantor role in Syrian ceasefireWorld May 04, 17:01
Russia to do utmost to ensure no-fly regime in Syrian de-escalation zonesRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 16:55
Diplomat urges foreigners to muster up their courage and visit CrimeaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 16:39
Russia ready to extend oil production cut agreement with OPEC — ministerBusiness & Economy May 04, 16:03
Russia, Turkey and Iran sign memorandum on de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld May 04, 15:14
Media: Al Jazeera stages ‘fake news’ clip alleging Syrian army used ‘new chemical weapons’World May 04, 15:12
Flight tests of Russia’s new medium-haul airliner to start in several weeksBusiness & Economy May 04, 14:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PRETORIA, May 4. /TASS/. Rosatom does not waive participation in the nuclear power plant (NPP) construction project in South Africa despite the local court decision postponing the project, the Russian state nuclear corporation said on Thursday.
"Rosatom confirms its willingness to participate in any further procedures that may be brought forward by the relevant authorities of the Republic of South Africa and remains committed to participating in a transparent and competitive procurement procedure should and when it arises," the company said.
"We are confident in our world class technology, unmatched safety standards and highly competitive solutions," Rosatom says.
The High Court of South Africa’s province Western Cape recognized 2014 year agreements with Russia, the United States and the Republic of Korea on nuclear energy cooperation as invalid and suspended preparation of the tender for construction of NPP with the total capacity of 9.6 GW. The Court ordered to cancel the request for information (RFI) procedure announced earlier by South Africa’s Eskom acting as the nuclear project operator.