South African Court postpones preparations for nuclear power plant construction tender

Scientists reveal human brains differ from apes’ much more than previously believedScience & Space May 03, 16:46
Russian ice hockey squad arrives in Germany for 2017 IIHF World ChampionshipSport May 03, 16:11
Russia and Finland boost trade turnoverBusiness & Economy May 03, 15:47
Russia develops main engine for 5th-generation fighter jetMilitary & Defense May 03, 15:32
Russia and India set joint venture for helicopter productionBusiness & Economy May 03, 15:16
Syrian opposition stands against Iran’s participation in crisis settlementWorld May 03, 15:05
Russia hopes for steady expansion of relations with Turkey — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 14:05
NASA names states most responsible for polluting near-Earth orbitsScience & Space May 03, 13:45
Kremlin: Merkel promised to discuss settlement in Ukraine with PoroshenkoRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 03, 13:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PRETORIA, May 3. /TASS/. The High Court of South Africa’s province Western Cape, which invalidated the agreement with Russian nuclear corporation Rusatom on cooperation in the nuclear energy sphere, also suspended preparation for a tender on construction of nuclear power plants (NPP) with the total capacity of 9.6 GW, press service of Eskom energy company, the operator of the nuclear project, told TASS on Wednesday.
The company was to complete receipt of requests for information (RFI) from prospective bidders on April 28. "The RFI was set aside by the court ruling last week and as such Eskom cannot provide details of the process," Eskom press service said.
Four companies from China (State Nuclear Power Technology), France (EDF), Russia (Rosatom) and the Republic of Korea (KEPCO) are main bidders for construction of the NPP in South Africa.
The company responded to the RFI, Rosatom told TASS. South Africa’s Department of Energy may appeal against the court decision, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Tuesday.
The agreement between Rosatom and South Africa’s Department of Energy provides for a strategic partnership for the development of the nuclear power industry of South Africa. It envisages not only with the construction of nuclear power plants, but development of various areas of nuclear industry in general, in particular construction of a multipurpose research reactor under the Russian technology and training of South African specialists in Russian universities.
The document aroused sharp criticism of the opposition in South Africa, which considered that it violated the national legislation, since it obliges the government to work exclusively with Rosatom without holding any tender. The Russian state nuclear corporation and South Africa’s Energy Department denied these allegations.
The anti-nuclear lobby is attempting to shelve the NPP construction project through the court, Board Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (NECSA) told TASS.