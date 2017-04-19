Rosatom plans to launch construction of Ruppur power plant in Bangladesh

Russian think tank dismisses questions about Kremlin's role in US electionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 19:25
Russia-Indian drills to involve Army, Navy and Air Force for first timeMilitary & Defense April 19, 19:12
FSB confirms brother of St. Petersburg metro blast suspect detainedWorld April 19, 19:06
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20World April 19, 18:55
Scientists study reindeer migration across Putorana PlateauSociety & Culture April 19, 18:23
Russia works on medical technology that accelerates healing of combat injuriesMilitary & Defense April 19, 18:08
Russian microbiologists discover substitution for banned drug meldoniumSport April 19, 17:50
Ukrainian Energy Ministry proposes banning import of Russian coalBusiness & Economy April 19, 17:35
Russian diplomat points out Moscow never endorsed any French candidateRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 17:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VIENNA, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to obtain permission for the construction of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bangladesh from the country’s regulator and launch the construction in the second half of this year, Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexei Likhachev said Wednesday.
"The second half of 2017, but surely after all permits are received from the regulator," he said when asked when the construction of the nuclear plant will be launched.
Rosatom was awarded the master agreement for construction of the nuclear power plant in Bangladesh in mid-December 2015. In early 2017 the Russian government provided a $11.38 bln loan to the country for the construction. The nuclear power plant will be built under the Russian design 160 km away from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.