Rosatom plans to launch construction of Ruppur power plant in Bangladesh

VIENNA, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to obtain permission for the construction of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Bangladesh from the country’s regulator and launch the construction in the second half of this year, Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexei Likhachev said Wednesday.

"The second half of 2017, but surely after all permits are received from the regulator," he said when asked when the construction of the nuclear plant will be launched.

Rosatom was awarded the master agreement for construction of the nuclear power plant in Bangladesh in mid-December 2015. In early 2017 the Russian government provided a $11.38 bln loan to the country for the construction. The nuclear power plant will be built under the Russian design 160 km away from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.