Rosatom to launch construction of two new units for Indian nuclear plant

Business & Economy
April 19, 14:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. A structure owned by Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom will launch the construction of the third and fourth power units of Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) in India this year, according to the documents prepared by government to the annual report in the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

"In 2017, the construction of the third and fourth power units of the station (Kudankulam in India - TASS) will be launched," the documents said.

Rosatom has already delivered the first two units of India’s power plant.

The Kudankulam NPP is being built with Russia's technical assistance under the inter-governmental agreement signed in 1988. In 2014, Russia and India signed a general framework agreement for construction of the second stage, including the third and fourth units of the power plant. The plan is to put the units into service in 2021-2022. Also, the parties reached an agreement in December 2014 to construct at least 12 nuclear power units in India.

