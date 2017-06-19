Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian nuclear firm expects to attract investors to Akkuyu NPP project by end of 2017

Business & Economy
June 19, 10:30 UTC+3

"We plan that investors will enter the project by 49%," Rosatom's head of the department of debt financing and investments said

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s nuclear power corporation Rosatom expects by the end of 2017 to attract investors to the project for the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey.

This is according to the presentation made by Anastasia Polovinkina, head of the department of debt financing and investments of Rosatom Energo International.

"Rosatom's goal is to attract investors by the end of 2017," the presentation said.

"We plan that investors will enter the project by 49%," she said, presenting the project at the Atomexpo-2017.

The head of the department added that the construction of Akkuyu will be financed from funds raised through export credit agencies, as well as through commercial loans from banks.

Polovinkina added that by now Rosatom has signed an agreement with the Turkish power distribution company Tetash.

"Most of the electricity (generated by the plant - TASS) will be sold by Tetash and a small part will be sold on the open market," Polovinkina said.

Last week, Akkuyu Nuclear, the project’s company, received a license to generate electricity for 49 years. This summer the company expects to obtain a permit for the construction of the so-called non-nuclear part of the plant, for example, the turbine island, auxiliary buildings and facilities. Akkuyu Nuclear expects to receive the main license in 2018.

The governments of Russia and Turkey signed a cooperation Agreement in Ankara on May 12, 2010. The Agreement provides for construction of a nuclear power plant consisting of four power units of NPP-2006 project with VVER-1200 reactors of total capacity 4.800 MW in Mersin province located on the southern coast of Turkey.

