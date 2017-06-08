Russia ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar

Shoppers stock up on supplies at a supermarket in Doha, Qatar © Doha News via AP

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia is ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar but the Agriculture Ministry has not received an official request yet, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Dzhambulat Khatuov told reporters.

"Our state has a great export potential, and if it is in demand, it is certainly possible," he said.

However, Khatuov noted, Qatar has not yet applied to the Russian ministry to help increase food exports.

"Officially, Qatar has not applied to the Agriculture Ministry, and it is unlikely that such an appeal may occur: we are on the international market and all this is done through exchange trading," he explained.

Russia can offer a wide range of products for export, Khatuov added.

"Russia is ready to export grain, rice, sugar, vegetable oil, and we are ready to export meat, dairy and flour products, so the list is very large," the first deputy minister said.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Qatar is in talks with Turkey and Iran on the supply of food and water.

Earlier this month, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Republic of Mauritius and the Maldives announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support of terrorism. Some countries said they would cut sea and air traffic to Qatar, as well as expel its diplomats and citizens. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless.