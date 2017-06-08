Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar

Business & Economy
June 08, 15:17 UTC+3

Russia can offer a wide range of products for export, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Dzhambulat Khatuov said

Share
1 pages in this article
Shoppers stock up on supplies at a supermarket in Doha, Qatar

Shoppers stock up on supplies at a supermarket in Doha, Qatar

© Doha News via AP

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia is ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar but the Agriculture Ministry has not received an official request yet, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture Dzhambulat Khatuov told reporters.

"Our state has a great export potential, and if it is in demand, it is certainly possible," he said.

However, Khatuov noted, Qatar has not yet applied to the Russian ministry to help increase food exports.

Read also

Russia, Qatar eyeing joint projects worth $12 bln

"Officially, Qatar has not applied to the Agriculture Ministry, and it is unlikely that such an appeal may occur: we are on the international market and all this is done through exchange trading," he explained.

Russia can offer a wide range of products for export, Khatuov added.

"Russia is ready to export grain, rice, sugar, vegetable oil, and we are ready to export meat, dairy and flour products, so the list is very large," the first deputy minister said.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Qatar is in talks with Turkey and Iran on the supply of food and water.

Earlier this month, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Republic of Mauritius and the Maldives announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support of terrorism. Some countries said they would cut sea and air traffic to Qatar, as well as expel its diplomats and citizens. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless.

Read also

Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmire

Kremlin mum on oil market's reaction to Qatari diplomatic quagmire

Arab countries cut ties with Qatar over change in US policy — Russian expert

Russian top diplomat calls on Qatar, Gulf states to solve issues through dialogue

Russian expert says confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar long expected

Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
St. Petersburg’s Church of Scientology is charged with illegal revenue of $4.8 mln
2
Blast hits US embassy in Kiev
3
All arrested in connection with London Bridge terror attack released without charge
4
Kiev's zeal for NATO membership bound to make Ukraine laughing stock in West — expert
5
Russia ready to increase food deliveries to Qatar
6
Putin hails Russian-Chinese ties at meeting with Xi Jinping
7
Qatar’s foreign minister plans to visit Moscow on June 10
TOP STORIES
Реклама