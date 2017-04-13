Back to Main page
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show

Business & Economy
April 13, 18:05 UTC+3
The Jaguar F-Pace was crowned the World Car of the year 2017
Jaguar F-Pace on the stage after winning the 2017 World Car Award within the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York
Jaguar F-Pace on the stage after winning the 2017 World Car Award within the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York
Jaguar F-Pace on the stage after winning the 2017 World Car Award within the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York
© EPA/JASON SZENES
Mercedes AMG GL63
Mercedes AMG GL63
Mercedes AMG GL63
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Mercedes-AMG GT concept
Mercedes-AMG GT concept
Mercedes-AMG GT concept
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
© AP Photo/Richard Drew
Lex Kerssemakers, president and CEO of Volvo Cars of America, introduces the Volvo XC60
Lex Kerssemakers, president and CEO of Volvo Cars of America, introduces the Volvo XC60
Lex Kerssemakers, president and CEO of Volvo Cars of America, introduces the Volvo XC60
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Dogs occupy the rear compartment of the Japanese Nissan Rogue Dogue SUV
Dogs occupy the rear compartment of the Japanese Nissan Rogue Dogue SUV
Dogs occupy the rear compartment of the Japanese Nissan Rogue Dogue SUV
© EPA/PETER FOLEY
Toyota FT4X concept car
Toyota FT4X concept car
Toyota FT4X concept car
© AP Photo/Richard Drew
New 2017 Porsche 911 GTE and the Panamera Sport Turismo
New 2017 Porsche 911 GTE and the Panamera Sport Turismo
New 2017 Porsche 911 GTE and the Panamera Sport Turismo
© EPA/JASON SZENES
Spyker C8 Preliator
Spyker C8 Preliator
Spyker C8 Preliator
© EPA/JASON SZENES
Lincoln Navigator
Lincoln Navigator
Lincoln Navigator
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Actor Vin Diesel unveiling of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Actor Vin Diesel unveiling of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
Actor Vin Diesel unveiling of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
New Hyundai Sonata GLS
New Hyundai Sonata GLS
New Hyundai Sonata GLS
© EPA/PETER FOLEY
Jaguar F-Pace on the stage after winning the 2017 World Car Award within the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York
© EPA/JASON SZENES
Mercedes AMG GL63
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Mercedes-AMG GT concept
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Nissan GT-R
© AP Photo/Richard Drew
Lex Kerssemakers, president and CEO of Volvo Cars of America, introduces the Volvo XC60
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Dogs occupy the rear compartment of the Japanese Nissan Rogue Dogue SUV
© EPA/PETER FOLEY
Toyota FT4X concept car
© AP Photo/Richard Drew
New 2017 Porsche 911 GTE and the Panamera Sport Turismo
© EPA/JASON SZENES
Spyker C8 Preliator
© EPA/JASON SZENES
Lincoln Navigator
© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Actor Vin Diesel unveiling of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
© AP Photo/Julie Jacobson
New Hyundai Sonata GLS
© EPA/PETER FOLEY

The Jaguar F-Pace was crowned the World Car of the year and World Car Design of the year for 2017 at the New York International Auto Show. The show opens to the public on April 14 and continues until April 23. Below is a selection of new and remodelled vehicles introduced at the event.

The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
