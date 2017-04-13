The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show

Russia’s Channel One cancels broadcast of 2017 Eurovision Song ContestWorld April 13, 19:42
Investigators accuse 4 participants in Moscow unauthorized rally of attack on policeRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 19:14
Russia's Yakutia plans inviting tourists to Arctic deposits of diamondsBusiness & Economy April 13, 19:10
Russian football authorities license newly-built arena in St. Petersburg for matchesSport April 13, 18:49
Russia’s GDP for 2017 estimated at 2% — premierBusiness & Economy April 13, 18:47
BRICS states strongly condemn use of chemical weaponsWorld April 13, 18:44
Russian expert says Moscow conference on Afghanistan may help solve crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 13, 18:42
German top diplomat says talks with Russia crucial for resolving Syrian conflictWorld April 13, 18:35
Russian director Zvyagintsev’s new film Loveless joins Cannes Film Festival lineupSociety & Culture April 13, 18:19
The Jaguar F-Pace was crowned the World Car of the year and World Car Design of the year for 2017 at the New York International Auto Show. The show opens to the public on April 14 and continues until April 23. Below is a selection of new and remodelled vehicles introduced at the event.