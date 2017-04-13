The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show

Jaguar F-Pace on the stage after winning the 2017 World Car Award within the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York © EPA/JASON SZENES

The Jaguar F-Pace was crowned the World Car of the year and World Car Design of the year for 2017 at the New York International Auto Show. The show opens to the public on April 14 and continues until April 23. Below is a selection of new and remodelled vehicles introduced at the event.