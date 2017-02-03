Industry Ministry: Lukashenko's statements will not influence EAEU economic conditions

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Statements made by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko will not influence on economic conditions of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Industry Gleb Nikitin told reporters on Friday.

"I think his statements will not influence on economic conditions we set," Nikitin said.

Nikitin also said that the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade disagrees with $15 bln estimate of Belarus economy losses from membership in the EAEU made by Lukashenko.

"We strongly disagree with this estimate. We have a different opinion; we believe all countries are definitely winners from participation in the EAEU. The Belarus economy could not sustain any losses," Nikitin said.

"In our opinion, we have mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in industry terms. Our cooperation is mutually beneficial; not a single economy is losing as a result of functioning of this system," the official said.

The Ministry of Trade will review the situation in detail, Nikitin said. "We will check calculations upon submission from the Belarus party but we believe everyone wins," he added.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said earlier today at the press conference that losses of his country as a result of unequal prices and conditions in the EAEU amounted to $15 bln.