Three militant chemical attacks foiled in Syria over past week, Russian defense chief says

Military & Defense
March 20, 13:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 65% of Eastern Ghouta’s territory has been liberated, Russia's defense chief stressed

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry continues to push ahead with its vigorous efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria, Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, said during a conference call on Tuesday.

"A unique and unprecedented in its scale humanitarian operation overseen by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties is underway in Eastern Ghouta. In all, 79,655 people have been evacuated from there over the past five days via the humanitarian corridors. More than 65% of Eastern Ghouta’s territory has been liberated," he said.

According to Shoigu, "Russian officers’ primary efforts are aimed at ensuring the safety of civilians’ exit from the blocked areas and organizing the delivery of humanitarian aid from Russia to evacuated Syrians."

US actions

"We continue to keep a close eye on the actions by the US and the coalition member-countries and note the activity of their armed forces around Syria," Shoigu said.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
