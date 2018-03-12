Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia exports more armaments than expected despite sanctions — Kremlin aide

Military & Defense
March 12, 11:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s plans on exporting armaments remain unchanged, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Western sanctions complicate sales of Russian armaments but Moscow is ready for work in challenging conditions and exports more military equipment to other countries than earlier planned, Russian presidential aide for military and technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said on Monday.

Sanctions are "a serious challenge and a serious problem," "but we know how to deal with this," Kozhin said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel. The experience of last year shows that Russia has been successfully working despite the sanctions, he noted.

Read also

Russia to begin implementing S-400 missile deal with Turkey in early 2020

Putin: Russia’s weapons export in 2017 exceeded $15 billion

Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 bln

Russian state arms exporter’s military hardware sales hit $140 bln over 17 years

Combat aircraft to make up over 50% in Russian state arms seller’s exports

Russia’s plans on exporting armaments remain unchanged, Kozhin stressed.

"This year their amount is about the same, but last year the portfolio of orders did not decline, it is about $45 bln, and new contracts have been signed worth more than $16 bln," he said.

"At the same time, it is absolutely wrong to say that everything will be very easy," Kozhin said, slamming the experts’ claims that the sanctions are not affecting the arms trade.

However, "the Soviet Union and then Russia have been living under sanctions since 1949, and all the time they have been aimed against the defense sector," he stressed.

"So, we have the experience of our predecessors and today there are smart people, and we know what we are going to do and certainly we won’t just sit and wait what else they will invent and which sanctions they will impose. We are preparing for this and we are ready," Kozhin said.

Read also

Diplomat points out many African countries eager to buy new Russian weapons

"To our satisfaction and probably, to the dissatisfaction by the other side, I should say that most partners are very pragmatic and defend their national interests…Today, everyone has learned to defend their economic interests and their economic zones, and for that unfortunately, the weapons are needed which we offer to our partners," he said.

The sanctions have not changed the destination of Russian armaments’ supplies and the Middle East, North Africa and Russia’s traditional partners India and China account for nearly 50% of exports, according to Kozhin.

Russia is cooperating in military and technical sector with some 100 countries and last year new partners were added to the list of traditional partners, namely Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Qatar and Bahrain. "So, the geography has expanded," Kozhin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Returning Crimea to Ukraine 'impossible under any circumstances', Putin states
2
EU extends sanctions against Russian nationals, companies for six months
3
Moscow searching for ways to preserve use of Russian helicopters in Afghanistan
4
China’s weapons contracts with Russia worth about $7 bln
5
Russia to begin implementing S-400 missile deal with Turkey in early 2020
6
US actively trying to remove Russia from Vietnam’s arms market — Putin's aide
7
Russia's new generation ICBM Sarmat to enter duty after old missile’s life cycle expires
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама