Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat points out many African countries eager to buy new Russian weapons

Military & Defense
February 09, 16:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa Department Andrei Kemarsky noted that the threat of terrorism in some African regions is intensifying

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Numerous African states seek to pursue military and technical cooperation with Russia and buy new weapon systems, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa Department Andrei Kemarsky told TASS on Friday.

"The armed forces of many African countries were established in the Soviet period with the active support of our country. The armament and military hardware they operate are of Soviet or Russian make. In this regard, they objectively retain interest in maintaining this hardware in an operational state, renewing it and acquiring some new weapon systems," the Russian diplomat said.

Read also
MiG-29 plane

Russian state arms seller delivers modern weaponry worth over $10 bln to Latin America

"Aside from this, the African countries view the development of cooperation in the military and technical sphere as an instrument of ensuring their sovereignty, independence and countering the pressure of Western countries and providing security, including amid the struggle against terrorist challenges," he noted.

"The threat of terrorism in some African regions is intensifying, including as a result of the Western countries’ military intervention in Libya, from which radical ideas, extremism and terrorism are spreading today, first of all, to the Sahara-Sahel region," he added.

As the Russian diplomat said, Russia is rendering assistance, including for the purpose of preparing peace-keeping personnel "for countering a terrorist threat and international cross-border crime, which is expanding in instability areas."

"We are training both military and police personnel for peacekeeping operations. I hope that such cooperation will continue in the interests of Russia and African states," Kemarsky said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
2
Soviet intelligence officer who saved Krakow from destruction marks 101st birthday
3
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
4
Olympic flame of 2018 Winter Games lit in South Korea’s PyeongChang
5
FIFA confirms list of Team Base Camps for all 32 participants of 2018 World Cup in Russia
6
Train goes the extra mile for lone Russian schoolgirl at remote station
7
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама