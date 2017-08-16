Combat aircraft to make up over 50% in Russian state arms seller’s exports

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport is registering a leap in the demand for combat aircraft and their share in the company’s deliveries will exceed 50% this year, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said on Wednesday.

"We are registering a sharp increase in the demand for combat aviation. Its share in the total volume of Rosoboronexport’s deliveries will exceed 50% this year. At the same time, the company is successfully supplying products for other armed services of the Armed Forces. The company has delivered military hardware and armament worth about $45 billion for the ground forces, air defense and electronic warfare troops since 2001," the Rosoboronexport press office quoted Mikheyev as saying.

Among the entire range of armament and military hardware offered by Russia’s arms exporter, the strongest demand is for multirole fighter jets, combat and transport/attack helicopters, the armor, artillery systems, antiaircraft missile systems and air defense complexes, and also electronic warfare means, Rosoboronexport said.

Also, projects have been widely developed in recent years in such areas as the licensed production of military hardware, the fulfillment of experimental design works and activity in outer space, Mikheyev said.

While promoting the products of Russian enterprises abroad, Rosoboronexport is actively using all modern marketing tools, among which exhibition activity plays a special role, he noted.

"The international exhibitions held in Russia, such as MAKS, Army, the International Maritime Defense Show and also the International Army Games have special significance for us. The forthcoming Army-2017 forum will showcase the products of actually all the branches of the armed forces," the Rosoboronexport chief executive said.