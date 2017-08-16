Back to Main page
Combat aircraft to make up over 50% in Russian state arms seller’s exports

Military & Defense
August 16, 19:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport is registering a sharp increase in the demand for combat aviation

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport is registering a leap in the demand for combat aircraft and their share in the company’s deliveries will exceed 50% this year, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said on Wednesday.

While promoting the products of Russian enterprises abroad, Rosoboronexport is actively using all modern marketing tools, among which exhibition activity plays a special role, he noted.

"The international exhibitions held in Russia, such as MAKS, Army, the International Maritime Defense Show and also the International Army Games have special significance for us. The forthcoming Army-2017 forum will showcase the products of actually all the branches of the armed forces," the Rosoboronexport chief executive said.

