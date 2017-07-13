Russian arms exporter raked in $65 bln for selling over 1,300 aircraft since 2000

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostech corporation) has exported over 1,300 aircraft with a total cost of $65 bln since its establishment in 2000, the company’s Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Thursday.

"Products for air forces are traditionally leading in Rosoboronexport’s supplies. We have exported over 1,300 planes, helicopters and equipment for them with a total cost of around $65 bln since the company’s foundation," the company’s press service quoted Mikheev as saying.

He specified that, according to Rosoboronexport, the upward trend for the exports and amounts of inked delivery contracts for the air forces will be preserved. "We expect the aircraft share in Rosoboronexport’s deliveries to exceed 50% in 2017, with main aircraft importers being the countries of the Arab East and the Asian-Pacific Region," he added.

"Today, the Su-30 and Su-35 planes and the Mi-28NE, Ka-52 and Mi-17 helicopters - the aircraft that showed excellent performance in real battle conditions - enjoy maximum demand," Rosoboronexport’s head said.

Besides, the company’s active participation in exhibitions contributes to the growing popularity of the Russian military aircraft, the press service noted. This year, Rosoboronexport is taking part in six international aviation and space shows, such as MAKS-2017 that is scheduled to be held from July 18 to July 23 in the town of Zhukovsky, Moscow Region.

"In Zhukovsky, we’ve got a perfect chance to show to our foreign partners a whole range of proposed military equipment and armaments. Here they will have the possibility to study flight capabilities of the Russian aviation, including in most complicated conditions when performing aerobatic maneuvers. They will also receive detailed information on any displayed model from plants’ experts at the expo and during performances," Mikheev concluded.