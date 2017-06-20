Back to Main page
Russia and Belarus ink deal on Su-30SM jet deliveries

Military & Defense
June 20, 11:23 UTC+3 LE BOURGET

The supermaneuverable fourth generation fighter aircraft, Su-30SM, has a phased-array radar, vectored thrust, and foreplanes

LE BOURGET, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have clinched a delivery contract for Su-30SM fighter aircraft, Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told TASS today.

"The contract to supply a batch of Su-30SMs has been signed. It will take a few stages to be completed within the fixed timeframe," Shugayev said.

Earlier, Commander of the Belarusian Air Forces and Air Defense Forces, Major General Oleg Dvigalev, told TASS that the republic might purchase an additional batch of Yak-130 combat-capable trainer aircraft from Russia that would be added to the eight aircraft previously delivered, and told about plans to buy Su-30SM fighters from Russia.

The supermaneuverable fourth generation fighter aircraft, Su-30SM, has a phased-array radar, vectored thrust and foreplanes. The aircraft can use advanced precision-guided air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions. It can also be used to train pilots of advanced supermaneuverable multirole single-seat fighters.

The plane was designed to gain dominance in the skies, block enemy airfields and destroy air, ground and sea targets at any time of the day in all weather conditions.

