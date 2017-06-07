Russian pilots train aerial refueling of Su-30SM fighter jets

Russian pilots train aerial refueling of Su-30SM fighter jetsMilitary & Defense June 07, 8:38
Russian senators condemn US-led coalition’s air strike in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 8:34
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory - PutinMilitary & Defense June 07, 6:45
Russian defense minister suggests signing Russian-Chinese military cooperation roadmapMilitary & Defense June 07, 6:43
Ukrainian president signs bill limiting use of Russian language on TV, radioWorld June 07, 6:19
NATO needs external foe to justify its existence — PutinWorld June 07, 2:57
Sotheby's Russian sales yield about $16 millionSociety & Culture June 07, 1:00
US-led coalition's Air Force delivers air strike at pro-government forces in SyriaMilitary & Defense June 06, 22:02
Russian scientists conclude bears eat wood as vitamin supplementScience & Space June 06, 20:28
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Members of the Russian Knights aerobatic team has for the first time practiced aerial refueling of the advanced multipurpose Su-30SM fighter jets, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said.
"Flights of the advanced aircraft, which involved aerial refueling, took place at the Lipetsk air facility of the Aerospace Forces. For the first time, crews of the Russian Knights aerobatic team performed this activity using the multipurpose Su-30SM fighter jets," the ministry said in a statement.
The flights took place in daylight and at night. "The aerial refueling was carried out at altitudes of over 4,000 meters, at the speed of 550-600 kilometers per hour and at a distance of less than 20 meters between the fighter jets and the Il-78 aerial refuelling tankers. In total, the training involved three airfields and about 20 crews," the Defense Ministry said.
The Su-30SM multirole fighter (SM stands for serial and modernized) (NATO reporting name: Flanker-H) is designed both to gain air superiority and engage ground and surface targets. The aircraft design uses canard surfaces and thrust vector control (TVC) engines. These solutions give the aircraft super maneuverability. The Su-30SM is fitted with the Bars multifunctional radar control station. Its ammunition mix includes a wide range of weapons, including air-to-air missiles and precision-guided air-to-ground weapons. The Su-30SM can be used to train pilots to fly advanced single-seat aircraft. It has been produced for the Russian Air Force since 2012.