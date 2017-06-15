Back to Main page
Russia's defense contractor expects increasing world demand for combat aircraft

Military & Defense
June 15, 12:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The general world trend for the increase of the demand for combat aviation and air defense systems will only increase

Su-30MK aircraft

Su-30MK aircraft

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport expects the sales of Russian combat aircraft and air defense systems to grow on the world market, the company said in a statement obtained by TASS on Thursday.

"According to our forecasts, the general world trend for the increase of the demand for combat aviation and air defense systems will persist in the medium-term perspective. Russia will consolidate and even improve its leading positions on this market," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The company expects with good reason a growth in the volume of orders, in the first place, from countries of the Asia-Pacific region, the Arab East and Latin America, as it brings promising and competitive hardware to the market," the chief executive said.

According to Mikheyev, the annual share of the deliveries of these products in the company’s total exports has stayed at the level of no less than 40% over the past five years.

"Of more than 1,000 contractual documents we signed in 2016, aircraft accounted for the largest orders," he added.

Ilyushin-76MD-90A plane

Rosoboronexport expects foreign customers to display enhanced interest in Russian aircraft and air defense systems at the Le Bourget 2017 aerospace show outside Paris that will be held on June 19-25.

At the Le Bourget aerospace show, Rosoboronexport will demonstrate the Mikoyan MiG-29M/M2 multirole frontline fighter jet, the Sukhoi Su-35 multipurpose super-maneuverable fighter, a modification of the Su-30MK aircraft, the Yak-130 combat trainer, the Kamov Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter, the Mil Mi-28NE combat rotocraft, the Mi-35M combat transport helicopter, the Ka-226T light multi-purpose round-the-clock helicopter and the Mi-26T2 heavy transport helicopter.

Rosoboronexport will also feature at the Le Bourget aerospace show modern Russian air defense systems: the Antey-2500 antiaircraft missile system, the Buk-M2E surface-to-air missile complex and the world’s unrivaled Pantsyr-S1 antiaircraft missile/gun system, and also the Verba portable surface-to-air missile system.

Russian defense industry
