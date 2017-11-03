Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian state arms exporter’s military hardware sales hit $140 bln over 17 years

Military & Defense
November 03, 16:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Rosoboronexport’s order book currently equals about $45 billion

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, part of the hi-tech state corporation Rostec, has sold military hardware worth $140 billion over 17 years of its operation, the Rosoboronexport press office quoted Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov as saying on Friday.

Rosoboronexport will celebrate the 17th anniversary of its establishment on November 4.

"Over the period of 17 years, Rosoboronexport has become one of the world leaders in the deliveries of weapon systems and military equipment, selling products worth over $140 billion. We are demonstrating good results in foreign trade activity and the country’s leadership does not leave these successes without attention," Chemezov said.

Read also

Combat aircraft to make up over 50% in Russian state arms seller’s exports

Foreign customers eye Russian robots after Syria operation — state arms exporter

Russia’s military hardware exports yield $15 bln for state coffers — PM

Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 bln

Russia’s weapons, military equipment exports top $2 bln in first half of 2017

This year, Rosoboronexport has done enormous work aimed at expanding the geography of the exports of armaments and military hardware, and also at increasing the range of domestic military and dual-purpose products supplied to foreign customers, the company’s press office said.

Russia’s state arms exporter is actively interacting with more than 50 countries of the world, the press office noted. "By the end of 2017, this figure will increase further."

As of today, Rosoboronexport’s order book equals about $45 billion, which testifies to the high competitive edge of Russian defense products in the global format. Contracts for the purchase of hi-tech Russian systems, first of all, aircraft and air defense means, make up a considerable part of the order book," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev was quoted by the company’s press office as saying.

Rosoboronexport is also entering new market segments, developing the export of recreational and sporting firearms, he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin welcomes Ovechkin’s intention to support Putin
2
US actions near Syria's al-Tanf may qualify as 'war crime'— Russian top brass
3
Russian state arms exporter’s military hardware sales hit $140 bln over 17 years
4
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
5
Russian iPhone X buyers rush to resell brand-new devices on internet at sky-high prices
6
Invitations to Syrian Congress on National Dialogue sent to all opposition forces — Lavrov
7
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама