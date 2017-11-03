Russian state arms exporter’s military hardware sales hit $140 bln over 17 years

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, part of the hi-tech state corporation Rostec, has sold military hardware worth $140 billion over 17 years of its operation, the Rosoboronexport press office quoted Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov as saying on Friday.

Rosoboronexport will celebrate the 17th anniversary of its establishment on November 4.

"Over the period of 17 years, Rosoboronexport has become one of the world leaders in the deliveries of weapon systems and military equipment, selling products worth over $140 billion. We are demonstrating good results in foreign trade activity and the country’s leadership does not leave these successes without attention," Chemezov said.

This year, Rosoboronexport has done enormous work aimed at expanding the geography of the exports of armaments and military hardware, and also at increasing the range of domestic military and dual-purpose products supplied to foreign customers, the company’s press office said.

Russia’s state arms exporter is actively interacting with more than 50 countries of the world, the press office noted. "By the end of 2017, this figure will increase further."

As of today, Rosoboronexport’s order book equals about $45 billion, which testifies to the high competitive edge of Russian defense products in the global format. Contracts for the purchase of hi-tech Russian systems, first of all, aircraft and air defense means, make up a considerable part of the order book," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev was quoted by the company’s press office as saying.

Rosoboronexport is also entering new market segments, developing the export of recreational and sporting firearms, he said.