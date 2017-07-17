Back to Main page
Russia’s weapons, military equipment exports tops $2 bln in first half of 2017

Military & Defense
July 17, 13:13 UTC+3

The company expects "an increase in the orders portfolio following the results of the MAKS" International Air Show

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of weapons and military equipment totaled around $2 bln in the first half of this year, Deputy Director General of the official arms exporter Rosoboronexport Sergei Ladygin said Monday.

"In the first half of 2017 only, exports of weapons and military equipment for air forces amounted to around 2 billion dollars," he said, adding that the company expects "an increase in the orders portfolio following the results of the MAKS" International Air Show.

"The plan is to sign more than 10 contracts and agreements on cooperation with foreign governments and companies, as well as Russian military producers," Ladygin added.

Rosoboronexport plans to participate in the upcoming MAKS-2017 air show in the town of Zhukovsky, Moscow Region on July 18-23, 2017.

Earlier CEO Alexander Mikheyev said that the company, which is part of Rostec corporation, had increased the value of its order book by $3 bln, from $42 bln to more than $45 bln, since the beginning of this year.

