Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 bln

Military & Defense
August 30, 19:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Combat aircraft account for about 50% of Russia’s total arms exports, according to the director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The book order for the export of Russian military hardware is worth $47-50 billion, Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on Wednesday.

Read also

State defense order to be 97% completed in 2017 — ministry

Russian hi-tech firm offers advanced reconnaissance drone for export

Russia’s weapons, military equipment exports top $2 bln in first half of 2017

Russian arms exporter raked in $65 bln for selling over 1,300 aircraft since 2000

Russian exporter's weapons sales reach $13 bln in 2016

"Our book order is in the range of $47-50 billion. We believe that this trend will persist. The book order is a very important thing as it speaks about the commitments of our suppliers," he said at a press conference devoted to the results of the Army-2017 international military and technical forum.

Combat aircraft account for about 50% of Russia’s total arms exports, Shugayev said.

"The figures were already mentioned. They indicate that the volume [of aircraft supplies] on the world market is 27% We are approaching the level of about 30% for the delivery of land-based military hardware while air defense systems make up somewhere 20% and naval hardware accounts for 6-7%," he said.

Read also
Ka-52K helicopter

Russia clinches bid to supply deck helicopters Ka-52K to Egypt

Russia exports "the entire range of fighter jets" widely known on world markets, Shugayev said. These are Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft, modernized Mikoyan MiG-29 planes, the latest MiG-35s, Mil Mi-35, Mi-28, Mi-17 and Kamov Ka-52 helicopters and Yak-130 combat trainers, he said.

"From among air defense systems, the greatest interest is shown in the S-400 complexes, Tor and Buk systems, Igla man-portable air defense missile systems, various armored vehicles, T-90 and T-90S tanks, striking complexes and electronic warfare means," Shugayev said.

The Army-2017 international military and technical forum was held in the Patriot Park outside Moscow on August 22-27.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 bln
2
Russian Northern Fleet to restore unique crane to recover sunken WWII transporter
3
Moscow hopes for international reaction to outrages against reporters in Kiev
4
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
5
Over 70 ships of Russia’s Baltic Fleet go to sea during combat readiness check
6
Russia’s Defense Ministry to sign contract for 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
7
Russia considering several foreign requests for Iskander systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама