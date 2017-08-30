Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 bln

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The book order for the export of Russian military hardware is worth $47-50 billion, Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on Wednesday.

"Our book order is in the range of $47-50 billion. We believe that this trend will persist. The book order is a very important thing as it speaks about the commitments of our suppliers," he said at a press conference devoted to the results of the Army-2017 international military and technical forum.

Combat aircraft account for about 50% of Russia’s total arms exports, Shugayev said.

"The figures were already mentioned. They indicate that the volume [of aircraft supplies] on the world market is 27% We are approaching the level of about 30% for the delivery of land-based military hardware while air defense systems make up somewhere 20% and naval hardware accounts for 6-7%," he said.

Russia exports "the entire range of fighter jets" widely known on world markets, Shugayev said. These are Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft, modernized Mikoyan MiG-29 planes, the latest MiG-35s, Mil Mi-35, Mi-28, Mi-17 and Kamov Ka-52 helicopters and Yak-130 combat trainers, he said.

"From among air defense systems, the greatest interest is shown in the S-400 complexes, Tor and Buk systems, Igla man-portable air defense missile systems, various armored vehicles, T-90 and T-90S tanks, striking complexes and electronic warfare means," Shugayev said.

The Army-2017 international military and technical forum was held in the Patriot Park outside Moscow on August 22-27.