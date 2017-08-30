Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 bln

Russia plans to export weapons worth $47-50 blnMilitary & Defense August 30, 19:09
Russia-Mongolia-China transport corridor to be up and running by 2018 — ministerBusiness & Economy August 30, 18:50
Russia considering several foreign requests for Iskander systemsMilitary & Defense August 30, 18:21
More than 340 innovative products selected for Defense Ministry at Army 2017 showMilitary & Defense August 30, 17:55
Russia’s Defense Ministry to sign contract for 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018Military & Defense August 30, 17:25
Robbie Williams to sign star for Moscow’s Walk of FameSociety & Culture August 30, 17:20
Police investigate billionaire ex-senator over shooting incident at Moscow hotelSociety & Culture August 30, 16:45
HIV-positive girl dies in St. Petersburg after parents decline AIDS therapySociety & Culture August 30, 16:29
Russian TV journalist to be deported from UkraineWorld August 30, 16:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The book order for the export of Russian military hardware is worth $47-50 billion, Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on Wednesday.
"Our book order is in the range of $47-50 billion. We believe that this trend will persist. The book order is a very important thing as it speaks about the commitments of our suppliers," he said at a press conference devoted to the results of the Army-2017 international military and technical forum.
Combat aircraft account for about 50% of Russia’s total arms exports, Shugayev said.
"The figures were already mentioned. They indicate that the volume [of aircraft supplies] on the world market is 27% We are approaching the level of about 30% for the delivery of land-based military hardware while air defense systems make up somewhere 20% and naval hardware accounts for 6-7%," he said.
Russia exports "the entire range of fighter jets" widely known on world markets, Shugayev said. These are Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft, modernized Mikoyan MiG-29 planes, the latest MiG-35s, Mil Mi-35, Mi-28, Mi-17 and Kamov Ka-52 helicopters and Yak-130 combat trainers, he said.
"From among air defense systems, the greatest interest is shown in the S-400 complexes, Tor and Buk systems, Igla man-portable air defense missile systems, various armored vehicles, T-90 and T-90S tanks, striking complexes and electronic warfare means," Shugayev said.
The Army-2017 international military and technical forum was held in the Patriot Park outside Moscow on August 22-27.