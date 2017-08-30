Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

State defense order to be 97% completed in 2017 — ministry

Military & Defense
August 30, 17:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian defense plants improve performance rates for the state defense order each year, according to the Russian defense minister

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The state defense order will be at least 97% completed in 2017, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov told reporters during a press conference devoted to the results of the Army-2017 forum. Russian defense plants improve performance rates for the state defense order each year.

Read also

Putin confirms last year's state defense orders 97% fulfilled

"I consider execution of the state defense order as an efficiency criterion [of cooperation with defense plants]. As you know, this ratio has been constantly growing during the past years. The order was 97% complete in 2016, compared to 86% in 2013. According to this year’s assessments, it will be the same, no less," he said.

Borisov noted that long-term contracts signed between the Defense Ministry and plants for at least five years and agreements for permanent service for earlier delivered equipment is a key to successful cooperation between the ministry and Russian defense plants.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin spokesman expands on Putin-Netanyahu talks
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry to sign contract for 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
3
Russia considering several foreign requests for Iskander systems
4
Russian Northern Fleet to restore unique crane to recover sunken WWII transporter
5
Russia's top diplomat has no information about possible attack on Israel
6
Russia awaits West’s reaction to ‘unidentified aircraft’ supporting IS in Afghanistan
7
Over 2,000 troops to take part in CIS air defense drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама