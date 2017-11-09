Back to Main page
Russian ambassador to US says post-Soviet military bloc ensures regional security

Military & Defense
November 09, 8:26 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The Collective Security Treaty Organization includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan

WASHINGTON, November 9. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a credible regional structure, which ensures security and stability, territorial integrity and sovereignty for the participating countries, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday.

According to Antonov, the mechanisms of military and political cooperation created within the CSTO and the respective force potential make it possible to respond adequately to today’s challenges and threats within the area of the Organization’s responsibility. He added that terrorism, drug trafficking, trans-border crimes, illegal migration, natural and manmade disasters are the most serious threats.

The agreement on collective security was signed in Tashkent on May 15, 1992, while the agreement on formation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization - on October 7, 2002. As of now, the Organization includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
