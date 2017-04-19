Back to Main page
Post-Soviet military bloc's unified air defense system to cover Central Asia

Military & Defense
April 19, 17:13 UTC+3 MINSK
The Russian General Staff reports the Central Asian region will be incorporated into the unified system of air defense and anti-missile defense
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry's press service/TASS

MINSK, April 19. /TASS/. The Central Asian region will be incorporated into the unified system of air defense and anti-missile defense of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), an alliance of six former Soviet republics, Russian General Staff’s Chief, Army General Valery Gerasimov told reporters on Wednesday after a meeting of the CSTO defense council.

CSTO members’ chiefs of General Staff focused "on the development of the military and political situation in the areas of CSTO collective security, worked out solutions to current pressing issues and discussed upcoming events for this year’s military training," he said.

"As a separate issue, we considered and will continue considering the creation of the CSTO’s unified system of air defense and anti-missile defense," Gerasimov said. "Until now, we have reached bilateral agreements and created a unified air defense system with Belarus and Armenia. A similar unified system is next in line to be set up in the Central Asian region."

