Post-Soviet military bloc's unified air defense system to cover Central Asia

Russian microbiologists discover substitution for banned drug meldoniumSport April 19, 17:50
Ukrainian Energy Ministry proposes banning import of Russian coalBusiness & Economy April 19, 17:35
Russian diplomat points out Moscow never endorsed any French candidateRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 17:22
Post-Soviet military bloc's unified air defense system to cover Central AsiaMilitary & Defense April 19, 17:13
UN Court partially grants Ukraine’s demand on provisional measures against RussiaWorld April 19, 17:09
Russian Navy awaits new military icebreakerMilitary & Defense April 19, 17:08
Russian analysts expect no breakthrough in Moscow-Washington relationsWorld April 19, 16:32
Russia to start developing new generation carrier rocketScience & Space April 19, 16:00
Diplomat blasts New York Times Pulitzer Prize articles on Russia as 'fake news'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 15:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MINSK, April 19. /TASS/. The Central Asian region will be incorporated into the unified system of air defense and anti-missile defense of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), an alliance of six former Soviet republics, Russian General Staff’s Chief, Army General Valery Gerasimov told reporters on Wednesday after a meeting of the CSTO defense council.
CSTO members’ chiefs of General Staff focused "on the development of the military and political situation in the areas of CSTO collective security, worked out solutions to current pressing issues and discussed upcoming events for this year’s military training," he said.
"As a separate issue, we considered and will continue considering the creation of the CSTO’s unified system of air defense and anti-missile defense," Gerasimov said. "Until now, we have reached bilateral agreements and created a unified air defense system with Belarus and Armenia. A similar unified system is next in line to be set up in the Central Asian region."