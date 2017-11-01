Artificial intelligence to replace pilot in aircraft cockpit — Russian senator

Artificial intelligence to replace pilot in aircraft cockpit — Russian senatorMilitary & Defense November 01, 18:08
MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence will be able to replace a soldier on the battlefield and a pilot in an aircraft cockpit, former commander of Russia’s Aerospace Force and Chairman of the Federation Council Defense and Security Committee Viktor Bondarev said on Wednesday.
"Yes, of course. And flying robots will be able to act in a formation rather than separately. Perhaps, an operator will be sitting on the ground and controlling a whole unmanned squadron with the help of a computer," the ex-commander said in response to the relevant question.
In Bondarev’s opinion, "the day is nearing when vehicles will get artificial intelligence. So, why not entrust aviation or air defense to them?"
It was reported earlier on Wednesday that Russia was already developing a sixth-generation fighter jet that would be produced in its manned and unmanned versions. Moreover, a pilot in the cockpit of a manned aircraft will be able to control a whole formation of drones.