Russia, China may cooperate in using artificial intelligence

Business & Economy
October 31, 13:54 UTC+3

The Russian PM believes that "a great deal depends on Russia and China on international platforms where they are major players"

BEIJING, October 31. /TASS/. Russia and China might expand cooperation in using artificial intelligence, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an online conference with Chinese users of the Internet, when asked what in his opinion the two countries might look like in 2050.

"It is hard to guess what there will be by 2050, but it is obvious that the world will be greatly changed. Clearly, it will turn far more highly technological. Artificial intelligence will be used everywhere. Incidentally, I believe that in this respect we might enhance cooperation - in ordinary spheres where components of modern artificial intelligence are employed already, and to generate some ideas and products extending well into the future, because not a single country will be able to do without them - be it infrastructures, education, the health service or transport," Medvedev said.

He believes that Beijing and Moscow "are obliged to maintain a good-natured, friendly relationship and a climate of trust that has keynoted our cooperation over years." In his opinion "a great deal depends on Russia and China on international platforms where they are major players."

"We will keep strengthening our relations with China in the international scene," Medvedev said.

Asked about his vision of what China would look like by the middle of the 21st century Medvedev expressed the certainty that "China will be a prospering, comfortable and modern country convenient for its citizens worth taking a look at again."

Medvedev also hopes that Russia over years to come "will be able to do its utmost to develop itself, get stronger and become modern, strong and safe, where people will enjoy the maximum comfort and where all tasks in the health service, education and social insurance have been resolved."

Medvedev pointed out that the country’s authorities were still to do a great deal to this end.

"Step by step we will be able to cope with the most complex tasks facing our state," he believes.

About the current cooperation between Russia and China within the framework of the Silk Road Belt project and the Eurasian Economic Union Medvedev said he hoped that "it will yield economic dividends and bring about solutions of a number of economic problems in the field of infrastructures and other investment spheres."

He is certain that such cooperation "opens up extra opportunities for Chinese investors and China’s cooperation with Russia and all other EAEU member-countries."

