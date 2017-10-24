Back to Main page
China hopes to deepen cooperation with Russia — diplomat

World
October 24, 12:20 UTC+3 BEIJING

On October 31-November 2, Russian PM Medvedev is due to visit Beijing

BEIJING, October 24. /TASS/. Beijing expects that the upcoming visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to China will deepen comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

China vows to modernize army and expand military might

On October 31-November 2, Medvedev is due to visit Beijing, which will host the 22nd regular meeting of the two heads of government.

"The Chinese side hopes that after the meeting of heads of government, the sides will achieve a further consolidation in conjugating the strategies of the countries’ development, extend and deepen trade and economic, investment and energy cooperation and coordination in space, transport and agriculture," the spokesperson said.

The diplomat stressed that during the meeting, the sides will discuss the development of the Far East, using the Northern Sea Route (the shortest sea route between the European part of Russia and the Far East) and digital economy.

During his visit, Medvedev is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhang Dejiang. Medvedev and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will take part in a closing ceremony for the Years of Russian and Chinese Mass Media held in 2016-2017.

