Trade turnover between Russia and China up 22.4%

Business & Economy
October 13, 10:49 UTC+3 BEIJING

In September, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $7.6 bln

BEIJING, October 13. /TASS/. The volume of Russian-Chinese trade in January-September increased by 22.4% year-on-year to $61.37 bln, according to the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, published on Friday.

During the reporting period, exports from China to Russia increased by 17.0% to $31.37 bln, while imports of Russian goods to China increased by 28.5% to $29.99 bln in the same period.

In September, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $7.6 bln - Chinese goods worth $3.79 bln were imported in Russia and the price of imported goods from Russia to China is estimated at $3.81 bln.

The volume of Russian-Chinese trade in the end of 2016 grew by 2.2% in annual terms, amounting to $69.52 bln.

In August, the Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said that the trade turnover between Russia and China in the end of 2017 could reach $80 bln, adding that by 2020 the figure is capable of exceeding $200 bln.

