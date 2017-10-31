Russia's prime minister arrives on two-day visit to China

Russia's prime minister arrives on two-day visit to ChinaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 8:21
Russian-Japanese Kuril Islands projects to be implemented in 2019Business & Economy October 31, 6:09
Parties to Syria talks in Astana to discuss humanitarian issues, situation in IdlibWorld October 31, 6:04
Sergey Lavrov plans to discuss Russian-EU relations with representatives of AEBBusiness & Economy October 31, 6:01
The Fundamentals of Russia-US understanding on Afghanistan — EastWest Institute PresidentWorld October 30, 22:00
Norwegian rescuers find one body from Russian helicopter crashing off SpitsbergenWorld October 30, 21:48
Some 4,000 volunteers pass Russian language training to work at 2018 FIFA World CupSport October 30, 20:09
Russian president lays flowers to Wall of Sorrow in MoscowSociety & Culture October 30, 18:48
Putin calls for clear and definite assessment of repressions to avoid them in futureRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 30, 18:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has arrived on a two-day visit to the Chinese capital of Beijing. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and participate in intergovernmental talks, during which the parties are expected to sign a package of documents concerning cooperation in the energy sphere and agriculture.
On Tuesday, Medvedev plans to visit the headquarters of the People's Daily newspaper and take part in an online conference involving Chinese internet users.
Later in the day, Medvedev will hold a conversation with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.