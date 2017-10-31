Russia's prime minister arrives on two-day visit to China

BEIJING, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has arrived on a two-day visit to the Chinese capital of Beijing. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and participate in intergovernmental talks, during which the parties are expected to sign a package of documents concerning cooperation in the energy sphere and agriculture.

On Tuesday, Medvedev plans to visit the headquarters of the People's Daily newspaper and take part in an online conference involving Chinese internet users.

Later in the day, Medvedev will hold a conversation with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.