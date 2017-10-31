Back to Main page
Russia's prime minister arrives on two-day visit to China

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 8:21 UTC+3 BEIJING

Medvedev is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

© Ekaterina Shtukina/Government's press service/TASS

Read also
Chinese President Xi Jinping

Putin says China’s election outcome testifies to Xi Jinping’s political support

BEIJING, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has arrived on a two-day visit to the Chinese capital of Beijing. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and participate in intergovernmental talks, during which the parties are expected to sign a package of documents concerning cooperation in the energy sphere and agriculture.

On Tuesday, Medvedev plans to visit the headquarters of the People's Daily newspaper and take part in an online conference involving Chinese internet users.

Later in the day, Medvedev will hold a conversation with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

