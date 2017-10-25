Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says China’s election outcome testifies to Xi Jinping’s political support

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 25, 14:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian president called the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party a "historic event"

Share
1 pages in this article
Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping

© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Read also

China vows to modernize army and expand military might

According to the Kremlin press service, "in his message, the Russian leader stressed that the results of the vote have fully confirmed Xi Jinping’s political influence, extensive support for his policy aimed at accelerating China’s socio-economic development and strengthening its international standing."

The Russian president expressed confidence that the decisions of the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which "has become a truly historic event," will help foster ties and comprehensive trust-based partnership between the two countries.

Putin reaffirmed his interest in pushing ahead with concerted efforts to develop the entire range of the Russian-Chinese ties, constructive interaction in tackling pressing regional and international issues, adding that he would be glad to meet with Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Da Nang.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
3
Putin says China’s election outcome testifies to Xi Jinping’s political support
4
Washington returns flags removed from Russian Consulate General in San Francisco
5
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
6
Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weapons
7
Kremlin slams Sobchak’s statement on Crimea as totally wrong
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама