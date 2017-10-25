Putin says China’s election outcome testifies to Xi Jinping’s political support

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

According to the Kremlin press service, "in his message, the Russian leader stressed that the results of the vote have fully confirmed Xi Jinping’s political influence, extensive support for his policy aimed at accelerating China’s socio-economic development and strengthening its international standing."

The Russian president expressed confidence that the decisions of the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which "has become a truly historic event," will help foster ties and comprehensive trust-based partnership between the two countries.

Putin reaffirmed his interest in pushing ahead with concerted efforts to develop the entire range of the Russian-Chinese ties, constructive interaction in tackling pressing regional and international issues, adding that he would be glad to meet with Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Da Nang.