Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Kalashnikov Group, the producer of the famous AK-74 assault rifle, has developed a fully automated combat module based on neural network technologies that enable it to identify targets and make decisions, Kalashnikov Director for Communications Sofiya Ivanova told TASS on Wednesday.

"In the imminent future, the Group will unveil a range of products based on neural networks. A fully automated combat module featuring this technology is planned to be demonstrated at the Army-2017 forum," Ivanova said.

A neural network is a quickly learning system that can operate using both the preset algorithm and acquired experience.