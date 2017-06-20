Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial production

Military & Defense
June 20, 13:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The new drone can fly continuously for four hours and can be launched by hand

Share
1 pages in this article
ZALA 421-16E2 drone

ZALA 421-16E2 drone

© Kalashnikov group

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Kalashnikov Group, the producer of the famous AK-74 assault rifle, has launched the serial production of Russia’s most advanced ZALA 421-16E2 unmanned reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft, the company reported on its website on Tuesday.

The company’s order book for ZALA 421-16E2 complexes has been formed for this year. The customers include government agencies and enterprises and also commercial structures.

Read also

Russia’s state arms seller to showcase drones with proven combat record in Syria

Virtual battlefield for robots and drones developed in Russia

Russia is developing advanced medium class drone

Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition

Russian rocket-system maker produces drone enclosed in missile

Russia crafting line of ‘dragonfly’ drones

New Russian law obliges to register toy drones, radio-controlled aircraft mockups

"There are no analogues of ZALA 421-16E2 systems either in Russia or in the world by their functionality, the simplicity and reliability of operation. Besides, the unmanned aerial vehicle has a noiseless flight mode, which is so important for defense and security agencies. The first machines have already been transferred to customers," Deputy CEO of ZALA AERO (part of the Kalashnikov Group) Nikita Zakharov said.

The Kalashnikov Group expects the new drone to undergo state trials in 2017.

As its specific feature, the ZALA 421-16E2 has a weight of 7.5 kilograms. A daytime 60x optical zoom camera and a thermal imaging module with a 10x optical zoom can be mounted on the drone. The unmanned aerial vehicle can transmit video information in complex weather conditions within a distance of no less than 30 km and the radius of its control is no less than 50 km.

The new drone can fly continuously for four hours and can be launched by hand. The ZALA 421-16E2 will be publicly demonstrated at the MAKS international air show outside Moscow in July and at the Army-2017 exhibition in August.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches new noiseless drone into serial production
2
Russia considers no counter-demands to US in response to Tillerson's plan
3
Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of open conflict between Russia, US
4
Russian senator warns ‘Tillerson Plan’ may be double-edged sword
5
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
6
Russia's Alrosa mined 62.75 carat diamond
7
Putin hopes Russia and Kyrgyzstan will remain close allies
TOP STORIES
Реклама