Russia’s state arms seller to showcase drones with proven combat record in Syria

Military & Defense
May 23, 13:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Customers are expected to show special interest in the Ka-226T light multi-purpose round-the-clock helicopter

Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle

Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian drones that proved their worth in the Syria operation will be demonstrated at the exposition of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport at the HeliRussia-2017 exhibition, the company’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"At the HeliRussia-2017 exhibition, Rosoboronexport will demonstrate systems with Takhion and Orlan-10E unmanned aerial vehicles as foreign customers’ interest in them has risen after their successful use in combat conditions during the anti-terror operation of the Russian air task force in Syria," Rosoboronexport said in a statement obtained by TASS.

The company will also showcase the famous Mil Mi-171Sh and Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopters, the Mi-35M combat and transport rotocraft, the Kamov Ka-31 radar surveillance helicopter, the Ansat light multirole helicopter and the Mi-26T2 heavy transport helicopter, the statement said.

Customers are expected to show special interest in the Ka-226T light multi-purpose round-the-clock helicopter whose joint production is planned to be opened in India.

The Rosoboronexport exposition will also display the advanced Mi-28NE and Ka-52 helicopters. The company’s specialists consider them to be especially attractive for foreign customers among modern combat helicopters, Rosoboronexport said.

The latest developments of the Russian defense industry will be on display at the HeliRussia-2017 international helicopter industry exhibition that will be held in Moscow on May 25-27.

Russian military vehicle in ancient city of Palmyra, Syria

Putin urges to use Syrian experience in developing new generation weapons

Show more
