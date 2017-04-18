Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition

Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunitionMilitary & Defense April 18, 15:55
Suspected organizer of St. Petersburg subway terror attack pleads guiltyWorld April 18, 15:47
Sberbank becomes most valuable Russian brandBusiness & Economy April 18, 15:25
Kremlin has no particular interest in UK’s snap parliamentary electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 18, 15:11
Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independenceWorld April 18, 14:36
Defense Ministry: No complaints about chemical incidents in Syria's IdlibWorld April 18, 14:35
Russian climbers to summit Everest, pay respects to late heroes on the waySociety & Culture April 18, 14:18
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewingMilitary & Defense April 18, 13:28
Reports on alleged abductions of gays in Chechnya not confirmed — human rights chiefSociety & Culture April 18, 13:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia is working on special shrapnel ammunition to be used against drones, the general designer of the NPO Pribor research and industrial association (affiliated with Techmash) Oleg Chizhevsky has said.
"To make anti-drone weapons more effective extra research must be conducted. We are pushing ahead with such work. In particular, we are to create 30 mm and 57 mm shrapnel ammunition for hitting small targets," Chizhevsky said.
Research is in the initial phase. Certain positive results have been achieved but the moment when the ammunition may be authorized for official use is still far ahead.