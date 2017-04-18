Back to Main page
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition

Military & Defense
April 18, 15:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
ertain positive results have been achieved but the moment when the ammunition may be authorized for official use is still far ahead
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia is working on special shrapnel ammunition to be used against drones, the general designer of the NPO Pribor research and industrial association (affiliated with Techmash) Oleg Chizhevsky has said.

"To make anti-drone weapons more effective extra research must be conducted. We are pushing ahead with such work. In particular, we are to create 30 mm and 57 mm shrapnel ammunition for hitting small targets," Chizhevsky said.

Research is in the initial phase. Certain positive results have been achieved but the moment when the ammunition may be authorized for official use is still far ahead.

Show more
