Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kalashnikov Group’s drones help environmentalists fight poachers

Society & Culture
April 17, 17:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The drone helps conduct an inventory of fauna species within a radius of 50 kilometers along complex closed routes
Share
1 pages in this article
ZALA 421-22 drone

ZALA 421-22 drone

© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

Read also
Russia develops ‘grenade launcher-propelled’ reconnaissance drone

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The unmanned aerial vehicles ZALA produced by the Kalashnikov Group, the manufacturer of the famous AK-74 assault rifle, have facilitated environmentalists’ fight against poachers, Kalashnikov Group spokeswoman Sofiya Ivanova told TASS on Monday.

"Our unmanned aerial vehicle helps monitor wildlife and track illegal activity on the territory of state nature preservers. The aerial vehicle remains unnoticeable for people and animals. The drone can be used at any time of day or night in an automated mode for qualitative and effective terrain monitoring," the spokeswoman said.

The Kalashnikov Group has already transferred a ZALA 421-EM drone to an environmental fund in the Kurgan Region in the Urals for free, she said.

Read also
Renowned TV anchor says Russia’s first ecological channel to go on air in 2017

"The drone’s tests were held on the territory of the Petukhovo nature preserve," the Kalashnikov Group spokeswoman said.

The drone helps conduct an inventory of fauna species within a radius of 50 kilometers along complex closed routes. The drone is used to monitor Medvezhye Lake from the air. As soon as the drone detects poachers, a forest protection group is dispatched to the scene to detain trespassers and prevent offences.

Over the past season alone, the drone registered several facts of the illegal production of cysts and tracked poachers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Kalashnikov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
15
This week in photos: space comes down to Earth and world gears up for Easter
15
This week in photos: tragedy in St. Petersburg, smoke in Dubai and fog over Vladivostok
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
2
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
3
FSB detains one of St. Petersburg terror attack suspects
4
Russia's economy moves back to positive zone of growth — IMF Chief
5
Russia, Saudi Arabia to launch joint projects worth $3 bln in 2017
6
The farthest shore: peaceful images of Russia's Primorsky Krai
7
Kalashnikov Group’s drones help environmentalists fight poachers
TOP STORIES
Реклама