Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Virtual battlefield for robots and drones developed in Russia

Military & Defense
May 15, 15:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A sole virtual battlefield that provides the means for testing robots and drones has been developed for the Russian Army

Share
1 pages in this article
© Kronstadt Group press service

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. A sole virtual battlefield that provides the means for testing robots and drones has been developed for the Russian Army, Kronstadt Group CEO, Armen Isaakyan, told TASS in an interview.

Read also

Russia is developing advanced medium class drone

"We have developed a new version of the Combat virtual trainer that now includes drones and robots and is more flexible and able to integrate with other developers’ synthetic trainers," he said.

The virtual battlefield includes the Combat virtual trainer and a tool for integrating other trainers with the virtual models of any objects. The Kronstadt Group is now working on 3D visualization and a virtual map for the trainer.

"Combining mathematical models with the visual display system in a sole virtual 3D space with a realistic environment makes it possible to model and optimize the operation of joint force groups, including manpower and any equipment such as helicopters, tanks, armored personnel carriers, drones, and robots," Isaakyan explained.

The virtual battleground provides the means for fine-tuning robot functions and detecting errors right at the design or pilot stage. "This, no doubt, cannot fully replace field testing, but is very important for developing new technologies and products," he stressed.

Any vehicles - land, sea and air - can be integrated into the virtual battlefield. It can be effectively used for a joint force group, for instance, a brigade.

Read also

Russia's 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot to undergo testing in 2018

Russia's Kalashnikov arms producer to build 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot

Robots used in Russian Army commanders’ assembly

Russia developing robot able to imitate any submarine

Roscosmos announces tender for creating space robots

Russian company to show off system able to control multiple robots simultaneously

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
10
First rehearsal of Victory Day parade’s air show
16
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
2
Russia is developing advanced medium class drone
3
Virtual battlefield for robots and drones developed in Russia
4
Russian military to perform observation flight over UK
5
Russia stands against expanding nuclear powers’ club, Putin says
6
Russia’s health minister points to significant slowdown in HIV cases in 2016
7
Press review: China lays Silk Road to new world order and Austria hails Nazi collaborators
TOP STORIES
Реклама