Robots used in Russian Army commanders’ assembly

Military & Defense
December 28, 11:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The main yardstick for the advanced systems is their relevance to combat units, Army Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleg Salyukov said
Russia's combat robot

Russia's combat robot

© Yuri Smityuk/ITAR-TASS

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS-DEFENSE/. The Soratnik and Nerekhta robotic systems have been unveiled during a firing demonstration to senior Russian Army officers as part of a special operational assembly at the Alabino Training Range, Army Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Oleg Salyukov said.

"For the first time, there has been a live fire exercise in the course of a tactical vignette done by an infantry platoon using combat robotized hardware in the form of Soratnik and Nerekhta modular robotic systems," he said.

Read also
Russia developing robot able to imitate any submarine

Salyukov reminded that the special operational assembly of the Army’s command element was an annual event designed to discuss the new challenges and tasks facing the service, swap experiences and learn from one another.

"This year, the number of the functions of the Army’s command element has increased and new tasks have been assigned. Hence, the personnel has to be familiarized with them and solutions have to be worked out," the service chief emphasized.

The general said the assembly included lectures, a familiarization field exercise in the Patriot Park and a live fire exercise in the Alabino Training Range.

"Some characteristics of the advanced materiel suit us, others do not. The main yardstick for the advanced systems is their relevance to combat units. After the demonstration, we had a detailed conference with representatives of industry. All of the advanced hardware should keep on being refined," Salyukov summed up.

TOP STORIES
