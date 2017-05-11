Russia's 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot to undergo testing in 2018

Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to USRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 11, 11:47
MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s newest reconnaissance and attack robot will be tested in 2018, the CEO of the Kalashnikov concern (an affiliate of Rostec), Aleksei Krivoruchko, told TASS.
Earlier, he told TASS in an interview that the 20-tonne robot was in the phase of test runs.
Kalashnikov last year demonstrated its first robotized system Soratnik developed at the request of the Defense Ministry. It is an armored tracked vehicle equipped with a computerized control system, encoded radio communication, target detection and monitoring equipment and a combat module. This robot is capable of interacting with other automated combat units, including Zala Aero drones.