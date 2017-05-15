Russia is developing advanced multitonne drone

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. A heavy vertical takeoff drone having a mass of more than one tonne will be developed in cooperation with Russia’s leading manufacturers, the CEO of the Kronshtadt Group, Armen Isaakian, has told TASS in an interview.

"Vertical takeoff multitonne drones have a number of technical parameters that constitute an engineering challenge for any designer. Some of these challenges have not been identified yet. Our project will be implemented in the broadest cooperation," he said.

The Kronshtadt group has key technologies related with onboard equipment, control systems, ground points and landing sites for drones, Isaakian said.

He did not specify the tentative deadlines for completing work under the project, adding that the research and development period would depend on many factors. A great deal depends on the market.

"There have been extensive debates regarding its volume and the likely uses of such aircraft. A lot will depend on technologies, their maturity and infrastructures," he added.

Isaakian believes that legislation will have to be revised, because under the current laws any drone heavier than 30 kilograms is to have a corresponding certificate and is not allowed to move freely about the airspace.

Medium class drone Fregat

The group Kronshtadt has come up with a pilot project of a medium class vertical takeoff drone Fregat.

"We have already confirmed the technical parameters of the medium class drone of the Fregat family using scale models, carried out research and development in the field and delivered a pilot project. In a word, we are fully prepared for the implementation phase," he said.

The date of marketing the drone Fregat will depend on the market’s maturity.

"The way I see it, it is very low for now. Regulatory matters, security, the availability of technologies and the product’s economic parameters are the main reasons for this," Isaakian said.

The Kronshtadt group has conducted research into a heavy drone for a long time.

"The company has worked on this theme for quite a while. Over the years we have achieved a lot in terms of composite materials, onboard electronics and avionics, control and communication systems, ground points, payloads and software," Isaakian said.

For the first time a high-speed off-airfield drone was presented at the MAKS-2015 air show. It is meant for reconnaissance and the delivery of cargoes.