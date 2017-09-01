Putin stresses whoever takes the lead in artificial intelligence will rule world

Another spacewalk under Russian program is due in January 2018Science & Space September 01, 17:59
YAROSLAVL, September 1. /TASS/. The country that takes the lead in the artificial intelligence industry will rule the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the all-Russia professional guidance forum dubbed Projectory.
"But it would be better to prevent any particular country from achieving a monopoly in this field," he added.
"Artificial intelligence is the future not only of Russia but of all of mankind. There are huge opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to foresee today," Putin noted. In his view, "the industry leader will rule the world."
According to Putin, if Russia becomes the leader in the artificial intelligence field, then it "will share these technologies with the rest of the world as we share nuclear technologies today." "However, if we do not want to be the last in line, we should start working on it right away," Putin said addressing school and college students participating in the forum.