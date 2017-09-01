Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin stresses whoever takes the lead in artificial intelligence will rule world

Society & Culture
September 01, 17:08 UTC+3 YAROSLAVL

According to the Russian leader, artificial intelligence is the future of all mankind

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

YAROSLAVL, September 1. /TASS/. The country that takes the lead in the artificial intelligence industry will rule the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the all-Russia professional guidance forum dubbed Projectory.

Read also

Over 30 higher schools, firms to develop artificial intelligence in Russia

"But it would be better to prevent any particular country from achieving a monopoly in this field," he added.

"Artificial intelligence is the future not only of Russia but of all of mankind. There are huge opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to foresee today," Putin noted. In his view, "the industry leader will rule the world."

According to Putin, if Russia becomes the leader in the artificial intelligence field, then it "will share these technologies with the rest of the world as we share nuclear technologies today." "However, if we do not want to be the last in line, we should start working on it right away," Putin said addressing school and college students participating in the forum.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
The best red carpet looks from the 2017 Venice Film Festival
15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows Earth
15
This week in photos: Barcelona terror attack, lightning in Moscow, volcanoes in Kamchatka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia does not want war and is not going to participate in it — Lavrov
2
Declaring Soros a terrorist would mean shaking US foundations, Russian senator warns
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
4
Kremlin slams move to strip Russian embassy of right to US facilities as raider seizure
5
Putin to offer BRICS to join Syrian settlement
6
Congress forces Trump's hand on sanctions to undermine Russia ties — Lavrov
7
Moscow to react to US demands to shut Russian diplomatic facilities after sizing matter up
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама