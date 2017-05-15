Russia is developing artificial intelligence for military and civilian drones

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Kronstadt Group is working on artificial intelligence for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military and civil usage, the company’s CEO Armen Isaakyan said in an interview with TASS.

"We strive to create AI management and software systems for any types of unmanned vehicles, not just for military purposes, but for civil usage as well, particularly for spheres that pose danger to people’s life and health, public order or infrastructure," he said.

According to Isaakyan, unmanned aerial vehicles will be unified to form "swarms of drones" in the future.

"It will, undoubtedly, happen in the future. To date, it’s too early to talk about such "swarms", except for some secret programs, perhaps. Still, there already exist completely autonomous AI operation systems that provide the means for UAV clusters, when they fulfill missions autonomously, sharing tasks between them, and interact," Isaakyan noted.

The Kronstadt Group experts are also working on a UAV defense system. "I believe such drone defense systems will become obligatory for all in the future. We are also mulling over it. That’s a promising issue our specialists are working on," he said.