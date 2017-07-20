Russia to develop missiles based on artificial intelligence

ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Russia will roll out artificial intelligence-powered missiles in a few years, Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov said on Thursday.

"We saw this example, and when the Americans used it in Syria … when it is possible to re-direct [missiles] to targets. Work in this area is under way. This is a very serious field where fundamental research is required. As of today, certain successes are available but we’ll still have to work for several years to achieve specific results," Obnosov said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow, responding to a question about the development of missiles driven by artificial intelligence.

Then Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Air Force Viktor Bondarev said earlier that Russian combat aircraft would get cruise missiles with elements of artificial intelligence that would be able to analyze the air and radar situation and make decisions on the altitude, the speed and the direction of their flight.