Russia to develop missiles based on artificial intelligence

The Hague court’s ruling on Arctic Sunrise encourages illegal steps — Russian diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 14:42
Russia to roll out hypersonic drones in 2020sMilitary & Defense July 20, 14:20
Russia to develop missiles based on artificial intelligenceMilitary & Defense July 20, 13:41
Putin, Trump discussed Russian adoptions, but no mention of ban revision — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 13:23
Russian court sentences March protest participant to 2.5 years in jailSociety & Culture July 20, 13:08
No new Putin-Trump meetings in the works, but likely later on — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 20, 13:05
Press review: America's new Russian envoy pick and Kremlin's potential US policy shiftPress Review July 20, 13:00
Poll reveals more than half of Russians support memorial symbols in honor of StalinSociety & Culture July 20, 12:57
Russia’s Armata main battle tank may become operational in 2019Military & Defense July 20, 12:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Russia will roll out artificial intelligence-powered missiles in a few years, Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov said on Thursday.
"We saw this example, and when the Americans used it in Syria … when it is possible to re-direct [missiles] to targets. Work in this area is under way. This is a very serious field where fundamental research is required. As of today, certain successes are available but we’ll still have to work for several years to achieve specific results," Obnosov said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow, responding to a question about the development of missiles driven by artificial intelligence.
Then Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Air Force Viktor Bondarev said earlier that Russian combat aircraft would get cruise missiles with elements of artificial intelligence that would be able to analyze the air and radar situation and make decisions on the altitude, the speed and the direction of their flight.