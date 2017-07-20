Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to develop missiles based on artificial intelligence

Military & Defense
July 20, 13:41 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY

Work in this area is under way, according to Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Russia will roll out artificial intelligence-powered missiles in a few years, Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov said on Thursday.

Read also

Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence

"We saw this example, and when the Americans used it in Syria … when it is possible to re-direct [missiles] to targets. Work in this area is under way. This is a very serious field where fundamental research is required. As of today, certain successes are available but we’ll still have to work for several years to achieve specific results," Obnosov said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow, responding to a question about the development of missiles driven by artificial intelligence.

Then Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Air Force Viktor Bondarev said earlier that Russian combat aircraft would get cruise missiles with elements of artificial intelligence that would be able to analyze the air and radar situation and make decisions on the altitude, the speed and the direction of their flight.

Read also

Russia is developing artificial intelligence for military and civilian drones

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
16
MAKS-2017: Russia's top air show kicks off
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to roll out hypersonic drones in 2020s
2
Russia at final stage of testing high-altitude interceptor for S-500 air defense system
3
Romanov dynasty descendants to gather in Russia for centenary of Nicholas II’s death
4
Russia to develop missiles based on artificial intelligence
5
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
6
Russia’s Armata main battle tank may become operational in 2019
7
Cutting-edge corvette enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet
TOP STORIES
Реклама