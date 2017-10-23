Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey contractor has delivered the second regiment set of S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems to Russia’s Defense Ministry this year, the company’s press office reported on Monday.

"The delivery ceremony took place at the Kapustin Yar practice range in the Astrakhan Region in south Russia. The acceptance/delivery trials have passed successfully," the press office said.

The S-400 Triumf is the most advanced long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground objectives.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

Russian Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Viktor Gumyonny said in April that the troops started to receive missiles for S-400 systems capable of destroying targets in outer space.