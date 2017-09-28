Back to Main page
Russia's S-400 defense systems destroy air targets during military drills

Military & Defense
September 28, 18:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

MiG-29SMT and Mi-8 planes simulating a hypothetical enemy carried out flights at extremely low altitudes and used radio jamming

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Crews of S-400 air defense systems have destroyed air targets at the Ashuluk proving ground, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies

"During a tactical exercise the crews of air defense and radio-technical forces and a division level command post practiced redeployment to the Ashuluk proving ground and counter-measures against an enemy air raid and carried out launches of missiles against targets," the ministry’s news release runs.

Taking part in the exercise were crews of the S-400 missile systems, radars Nebo-M, Kasta 2-2 and Podlyot.

"Air defense systems’ crews and radio-technical forces operated in conditions approximating real combat operations. MiG-29SMT and Mi-8 planes simulating a hypothetical enemy carried out flights at extremely low altitudes and used radio jamming," the Defense Ministry said.

