Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pentagon comments on Ankara’s decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

Military & Defense
September 12, 21:59 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The US Department of Defense spokesperson says Washington is displeased with Ankara’s decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Jason Reed JIR/CN

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. The United States is displeased with Ankara’s decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems, US Department of Defense Spokesperson Johnny Michael gave to understand to a TASS correspondent on Tuesday when asked to comment on reports about Turkey’s making a down payment for such systems.

"We have relayed our concerns to Turkish officials regarding the potential purchase of the S-400," he said. "We have an open dialogue on this issue, and have emphasized the importance of maintaining NATO interoperability on any major defense systems procurements."·

Read also

Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems

"Turkey is a key NATO Ally, and we are committed to our strong defense partnership," he went on to say. "The United States and Turkey have a robust and significant defense-trade and military-sales relationship. Turkey continues to pursue anti-missile systems from NATO Allies, including the U.S., for its broader, long-term missile defense needs."

He repeated Washington’s positions in discussions with Ankara concerning weapons purchases in countries that are not members of the North Atlantic Alliance, including Russia, that such weapons are incompatible with NATO’s. "A NATO interoperable missile defense system remains the best option to defend Turkey from the full range of threats in its region," he said.

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis voiced this position at a press briefing in July. However he admitted that it was Ankara’s sovereign decision.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground objectives. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers.

Read also

Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed

Official says it's up to Turkey as NATO member to decide on purchase of Russian S-400

Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems

Russia’s defense contractor ready to supply S-400 missile systems domestically and abroad

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's military aviation school gets first female applicants
7
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
23
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon comments on Ankara’s decision to buy Russian S-400 missile systems
2
Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in US
3
Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization
4
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed
5
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
6
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
7
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev calls to create civil society in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама