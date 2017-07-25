Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems

Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systemsMilitary & Defense July 25, 16:16
MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Ankara and Moscow have signed certain documents as part of a deal on the purchase of Russian-made S-400 long-range air defense missile systems, the TV Channel Haber 7 reported on Tuesday, citing the president.
"We have made steps on this issue with the Russian Federation. Signatures have been put and I hope that we’ll see S-400 missiles in our country. We’ll also request the joint production of these systems," Erdogan said.
The Kremlin refrains from commenting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement about signing a contract with Russia on supplies of S-400 systems, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday. "No comment," he said.