Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems

Military & Defense
July 25, 16:16 UTC+3

The Kremlin refrained from comments on Erdogan’s statement about signing a contract with Russia on supplies of S-400 systems

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Ankara and Moscow have signed certain documents as part of a deal on the purchase of Russian-made S-400 long-range air defense missile systems, the TV Channel Haber 7 reported on Tuesday, citing the president.

"We have made steps on this issue with the Russian Federation. Signatures have been put and I hope that we’ll see S-400 missiles in our country. We’ll also request the joint production of these systems," Erdogan said.

 The Kremlin refrains from commenting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement about signing a contract with Russia on supplies of S-400 systems, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday. "No comment," he said.

