Defense chief says Turkey ironing out fiscal issues regarding Russian S-400 systems

Military & Defense
July 04, 13:20 UTC+3 ANKARA

The S-400 complex can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km

ANKARA, July 4. /TASS/. Technical aspects concerning the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile systems have been agreed on, but financial issues are still under consideration, Turkey’s Defense Minister Fikri Isik told the TRT TV channel on Tuesday.

"All the technical issues have been solved, we are now working on the financial issues of the S-400 purchase," he said. Isik confirmed that "Turkey knows that in case S-400 missiles systems are purchased from Russia, it will be impossible to incorporate them into the NATO system."

In late June, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that Moscow was not planning to provide a loan to Turkey for the purchase of the S-400 missile systems.

The S-400 Triumf is the most advanced long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range ones, and can also be used against ground objectives. The S-400 complex can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

