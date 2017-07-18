Turkey likely to take out Russia’s loan for S-400 missile system purchase

ZHUKOVSKY, July 18. /TASS/. Turkey will most likely borrow a part of funds from Russia to purchase S-400 air defense missile systems, Russian state hi-tech corporation Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov said on Tuesday.

"The discussion of technical issues is over but it is still necessary to resolve purely administrative matters. On the one hand, it is the government of Turkey that must make a decision but, on the other hand, we must make a decision. And there is also a financial issue: the Turkish authorities are holding negotiations with our Finance Ministry. They will find some funds themselves and will also borrow some funds," Chemezov said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow outside Moscow.