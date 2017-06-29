Russia’s contract with Turkey on S-400 delivery agreed — presidential adviser

Foreign customers interested in Russia’s latest icebreaker projectBusiness & Economy June 29, 14:22
British media accuse Russian footballers of doping after failure to host 2018 World CupSport June 29, 14:08
Diplomat reassures that Russia, US ‘not in state of conflict’ over SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 13:39
Kiev court decides to try ex-president accused of high treason in absentiaWorld June 29, 13:34
Moscow warns US of tit-for-tat response to diplomatic property seizureRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 29, 13:30
US aviation authorities notify Aeroflot of extra air-safety measuresBusiness & Economy June 29, 13:18
German top diplomat suggests gradual relief of anti-Russian sanctionsWorld June 29, 13:04
Press review: EU haggles with Russia over Ukraine and Kurds count on Moscow's responsePress Review June 29, 13:00
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrierMilitary & Defense June 29, 12:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s contract with Turkey on the delivery of S-400 long-range air defense missile systems has been agreed while the issue of loan provision has yet to be settled, Russian Presidential Adviser for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said on Thursday.
"The contract has been agreed and everything is understandable there but the issue of a loan, funds has not been settled yet," Kozhin said at the 8th International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg.
International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department Chief of Russia’s Rostec state hi-tech corporation Viktor Kladov earlier told TASS that Russia and Turkey had agreed on the technical issues of the delivery of S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) surface-to-air missile systems.
He said, however, that the contract had not been signed yet and the sides were discussing the non-technical terms of the deal.
"There are commercial issues, monetary and financial and political issues," he said.
Russia’s S-400 Triumf is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground objectives.
The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.
Russian Aerospace Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Viktor Gumyonny said in April that missiles capable of destroying targets in outer space had started arriving for the S-400 systems.