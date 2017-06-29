Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s contract with Turkey on S-400 delivery agreed — presidential adviser

Business & Economy
June 29, 13:11 UTC+3

The issue of loan provision has yet to be settled

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s contract with Turkey on the delivery of S-400 long-range air defense missile systems has been agreed while the issue of loan provision has yet to be settled, Russian Presidential Adviser for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said on Thursday.

"The contract has been agreed and everything is understandable there but the issue of a loan, funds has not been settled yet," Kozhin said at the 8th International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg.

Read also

Russia ready to supply advanced S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey

International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department Chief of Russia’s Rostec state hi-tech corporation Viktor Kladov earlier told TASS that Russia and Turkey had agreed on the technical issues of the delivery of S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) surface-to-air missile systems.

He said, however, that the contract had not been signed yet and the sides were discussing the non-technical terms of the deal.

"There are commercial issues, monetary and financial and political issues," he said.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground objectives.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

Russian Aerospace Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Viktor Gumyonny said in April that missiles capable of destroying targets in outer space had started arriving for the S-400 systems.

Read also

Russia to sign contract with India on S-400 air defense missile system deliveries

Putin and Erdogan discuss S-400 missile system deliveries to Turkey

Turkish defense minister comments on S-400 system deal with Russia

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow warns US of tit-for-tat response to diplomatic property seizure
2
Top military brass baffled by UK defense chief’s remarks about Russian warship
3
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
4
Russia’s contract with Turkey on S-400 delivery agreed — presidential adviser
5
Diplomat reassures that Russia, US ‘not in state of conflict’ over Syria
6
US aviation authorities notify Aeroflot of extra air-safety measures
7
Russian think tank suggests easing visa requirements for investors
TOP STORIES
Реклама