Russian minister says no plans to grant loan to Turkey to buy S-400 missile systems

Business & Economy
June 30, 14:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"There is no talk about a loan to Turkey for these goals," Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia is not planning to provide a loan to Turkey to purchase the S-400 missile systems, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"There is no talk about a loan to Turkey for these goals," Manturov told reporters.

Russian Presidential Adviser for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said on Thursday Russia’s contract with Turkey on the delivery of S-400 long-range air defense missile systems has been agreed while the issue of loan provision has yet to be settled.

International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department Chief of Russia’s Rostec state hi-tech corporation Viktor Kladov earlier told TASS that Russia and Turkey had agreed on the technical issues of the delivery of S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) surface-to-air missile systems. He said, however, that the contract had not been signed yet and the sides were discussing the non-technical terms of the deal.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf is the latest long-range antiaircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground objectives.The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

Russian Aerospace Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Viktor Gumyonny said in April that missiles capable of destroying targets in outer space had started arriving for the S-400 systems.

Share
